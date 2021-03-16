The COVID year: A single mom’s fight to keep her kids in school and her family together

Tiffani Szabara’s goal as a parent was simple.

She never wanted her four daughters to feel the kind of want and dislocation she felt growing up in and out of Pennsylvania’s foster care system.

“I didn’t want my children to grow up and look back and have bad memories,” Szabara, 30, said last week, sitting in the lobby of the hotel in Chester County that’s become her home.

In the periphery, Szabara could see her red Ford Fusion parked in the hotel lot. Between pauses, she stammered through the words that cut deepest.

“But then with this year and everything that happened, you know, they were homeless. They were living in a car, then living in a hotel — in a one-room with five people,” Szabara said, voice quivering.

“Those are the memories I wish that they didn’t have.”

Parenting in the time of COVID-19 has felt, to many, like an impossible task. For some single parents, like Tiffani Szabara, it’s been crushing.

Of all parents, single moms have seen the sharpest drop in workforce participation since the pandemic began, according to research from Pew Charitable Trusts. Another study by the University of Oregon found single-parent households reporting higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression than other households.

In the past year, Tiffani Szabara’s life careened from stability to chaos. It’s been a twelve-month fight to keep her family together and her kids in school. Now that she finally sees daylight, Szabara wants to share her journey — to tell you how the pandemic sliced through her life and nearly shredded it.

“It can happen to anybody. It can,” she said. “And it happened so fast.”

Stability to chaos

A year ago, Tiffani Szabara was making about $55,000 a year managing a mom-and-pop pizzeria in Eagleville.

Her kids — ages 1, 4, 6, and 13 — lived with her and a roommate on a quiet, corner lot in nearby Phoenixville. The roommate, one of Szabara’s best friends, helped watch the kids while Szabara worked and paid most of the $1,200-a-month rent.

Sure, she didn’t make enough money to save. But she’d always worked in restaurants — ever since she was 13. There had always been enough work to get by.

Then COVID-19 descended on the region, ravaging the restaurant industry.

The pizzeria fired her, so she picked up shifts as a prep cook at a diner. Her pay dropped by about half, she estimates — partly because she wanted to be home as much as possible to help her daughters with online school.

As September began, Szabara grew increasingly worried about her first grader, Cadence. Sweet but rambunctious, Cadence loathed online school. The software puzzled her and she needed constant supervision to stay on task. On days when Cadence’s frustration boiled over, Szabara would find her daughter weeping at her home desk.

“I didn’t expect to get as emotional as I did watching her struggle so much,” said Szabara shortly after the fall semester began. “But she’s just so unhappy.”

At the time, Szabara’s life felt unsettled — but hardly broken.

Then, later that month, it began to crack.

She says that her landlord, a woman in her 70s, had died in the spring after contracting COVID-19. In the fall, Szabara said, the woman’s children decided to sell the house.

By October, she had to be out.

Szabara wanted desperately to keep her kids in the Phoenixville Area School District. Short on money and options, she found another house with a different roommate who volunteered to help watch her kids.

One day when Szabara got home from work, she says she found the roommate drunk — and her one-year-old daughter wandering alone outside near a busy road.

“I left that day,” she said.