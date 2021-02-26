About a month ago, a pair of sibling fifth-graders stopped showing up to virtual classes at E.W. Rhodes Elementary in North Philadelphia.

When she got word, principal Andrea Surratt sent the school’s climate manager to the family’s home.

“He said the house was filthy,” Surratt said. “The kids were alone.”

The veteran principal called their mother, but found the phone line disconnected.

Surratt then tracked down an aunt, but she didn’t have a current number for her sister. The aunt thought her nephew might.

So on a recent Friday, Surratt prepared to go down another rabbit hole, her fingers crossed.

Maybe the nephew would have an answer.

“It’s just this constant wheel,” said Surratt, whose school serves students in grades K-8. “You’re constantly battling to get these kids online.”

Surratt told the tale with a tinge of resignation. None of this was surprising to her — just one example of the fight to educate two students in a school of 500.

“We know we’re probably not gonna get the results we want at times,” said Surratt. “But we call every single day.”

Mid-March will mark one year since Philadelphia closed its public school buildings due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, none of the district’s 120,000 students have stepped foot in a classroom.

More than 20% of the district’s students have been truant this year, meaning they have more than 10 unexcused absences. That’s roughly 30,000 children.

Truancy is not a new phenomenon in the School District of Philadelphia. But in a disconnected world, principals find themselves fighting harder to keep their tenuous ties to families on the fringe.

It can seem like a Sisyphean task. But at times, it feels like the only task that matters.

“This year everyone has to make a stronger and larger commitment — and be very crafty,” said Laurena Tolson, principal of Add B. Anderson School in West Philadelphia. “That’s one of my new words for the pandemic: crafty.”