Gimme structure: Why some Philly parents are eager for online learning to begin

Her oldest child, age 13, became less motivated when she realized her teachers weren’t allowed to grade the work she posted online. Her youngest, age 6, doesn’t care about grades. He also doesn’t sit still for more than an hour — and that’s on a good day.

“I couldn’t imagine being a kindergarten teacher,” said Clark, with a long pause. “Like, I … I …”

That pause — that “how-does-anyone-possibly-do-this” pause — sums up how a lot of Philadelphia parents feel right now. But relief could be on the way.

With school buildings closed for the remainder of the academic year, Philadelphia and many other public school systems are going virtual. The district has distributed tens of thousands of Chromebooks and, by April 20, all teachers are supposed to post review material. On May 4, schools are allowed to start grading assignments and requiring participation.

In other words, something that approximates actual school is on the horizon.

The district offered some guidelines for how this grand educational experiment should look. But most of the details have been left to individual schools.

What many parents say they want is a version of school that establishes new, predictable routines — an actual schedule around which they can shape their days.

“It’s important for the kids to have the structure,” said Clark. “I just wish things would go back to normal.”

Clark’s family — with two homebound parents and two personal computers at the ready — is relatively well-positioned to make the online transition. But even families like hers have found it difficult to adjust.

Take Temwa Wright, a West Philadelphia mom who works from home. Her two boys attend a middle school that gives every child a laptop at the beginning of the school year. Wright admits, it’s the perfect situation for online learning. Yet she’s found that — unless she’s in the room monitoring her kids — work rarely gets completed.

“They’re all over the place,” Wright said of her sons. “They’re going to the kitchen every so often, getting snacks. Like, ‘Hello?! How many times have you eaten?’”

She even overheard one of her sons mildly dissing her education skills on a video call with one of his teachers.

“He said, ‘I wish I had more than one teacher. Right now, I just have my mom. And she’s doing the best she can,’” Wright recounted.

Wright hopes the dawn of official online instruction brings “predictable structure and consistent structure.”

Evette Gordon, a mom of two in Northeast Philadelphia, agrees wholeheartedly. Her youngest is a fourth-grader who has autism.

“With autistic children, the key to them is keeping them on a schedule,” she said.

That’s been especially difficult with school out of session. Her son usually learns in a small classroom with the assistance of an aide, and, at times, an occupational therapist who helps him with tasks like holding a pencil or using scissors. He’s not getting that kind of hands-on help anymore.