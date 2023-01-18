The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

The School District of Philadelphia will no longer require masks after two weeks of mandatory post-winter break masking.

Last year, thousands of teachers and students tested positive for COVID in early January, even though a mask mandate was in place, forcing more than 100 schools to switch to virtual learning temporarily.

The district instituted a mask requirement this year “to keep students healthy and learning in-school by reducing COVID-19 spread,” spokesperson Christina Clark said in an email, adding that the district has had “no outbreaks or negative impact on school operations.”

The district reported roughly 330 cases of COVID two weeks before winter break, according to its COVID tracker, and nearly 240 cases the following week.

Cases have been slightly elevated since then, but not dramatically. Close to 350 students and staff reported testing positive for COVID during the first week of January, compared to 346 last week.

“Therefore, [Kendra McDow, the district’s chief medical officer,] believes the “time-limited mitigation measure of masking for two weeks post-winter break had its desired impact,” Clark said.