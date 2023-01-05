2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning, the first day students returned from winter break.

A mask mandate is in place through the end of next week as a “precautionary” measure, officials said, meant to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses from spreading.

The messages, one of which instructed children not to wear masks, were painted on the sidewalks outside Meredith and Nebinger Elementary Schools in South Philly.

Police said they are investigating the incidents, which they referred to as “vandalism.”