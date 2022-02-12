Archdiocese of Philadelphia to lift mask requirement in suburban schools Feb. 28

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will make masks optional in all suburban Catholic schools effective Feb. 28, but not at its schools within the city of Philadelphia, a letter to parents and guardians and staff has announced.

The letter was posted on the Archdiocese’s website Friday. The lifting of the masking requirement will apply to students and staff at the Archdiocese’s eight high schools across Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties and more than 50 regional and parish elementary and special education schools. Overall, the Archdiocese has 122 schools across the five counties.

Within the city of Philadelphia, the Archdiocese said it will continue to follow current guidance from the city Department of Public Health.