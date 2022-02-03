Philly schools say cloth masks no longer enough for in-person classes

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The School District of Philadelphia is updating its masking guidance.

In a statement Wednesday, the district said cloth masks alone are “no longer considered to be effective protection against the spread of coronavirus.”

Students can either wear a “well-fitted” KN95, KF94, or K95 mask, or wear a cloth mask over a three-ply disposable surgical mask, which the district said it currently provides.