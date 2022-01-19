Omicron surge has peaked in Philadelphia; city issues new school guidance

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have begun to drop, according to the city Department of Public Health. Cases appear to have peaked around Jan. 9. Now, they’re falling as quickly as they rose: Cases are 50% lower this week, hovering around 1,980 new cases per day — down from more than 3,500 new cases per day last week.

“I want to be perfectly clear though, this does not mean that the danger has passed,” city Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said at a briefing Wednesday. “It’s only because things are slightly better this week than last week that we’re hopeful.”

Hospitalizations are up from last week, which follows the trend of hospitalizations and deaths lagging behind new cases. Currently, 1,432 people are hospitalized in Philadelphia with COVID-19. Most of those hospitalized are still not fully vaccinated, said Bettigole, who encouraged everyone to get their shots.

Modeling from Pennsylvania State University presented to the White House shows that the United States will still see a spike in deaths in the weeks to come, though deaths in Philadelphia seem to be declining.