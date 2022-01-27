Philly health officials say winter COVID surge has peaked, but still urge caution

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia health officials say the winter COVID-19 surge has reached its peak, but people must still take precautions as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Cases in Philadelphia are down nearly 75% since two weeks ago, averaging now at about 996 cases a day, and hospitalizations are down 30% since last week.

“All of these are good signs and make me hopeful. But as I’ve said in the past, all of this depends on us. Masks, vaccines, and boosters, isolating, and quarantining when exposed and avoiding indoor gatherings when possible still matter,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole during a Wednesday press conference.