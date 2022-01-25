Here’s who has been boosted so far in Philadelphia

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia health officials announced earlier this year they had given out more than 260,000 booster doses since August. While the breakdown by age and race is available for initial vaccinations, the city had not previously released those numbers publicly.

The booster demographics break down along similar lines as they first did for initial vaccinations, with Asian and White Philadelphians at the highest rates, followed by Black and Hispanic Philadelphians.

In terms of age, the highest risk group, those over 65, are the most boosted, at 41%. The younger groups were lower. The city did not provide statistics for those ages 12 to 17, noting that the group just became eligible for booster shots, so the numbers are very low.