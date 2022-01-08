Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia: Importance of in-school learning outweighs risks of COVID

The consensus is that preserving as much in-person instruction for kids outweighs the risks of COVID infection at this stage of the pandemic.

“We have to rethink like, ‘What are we doing here?’ We’re chasing milder disease,” said Dr. David Rubin, executive director of PolicyLab at CHOP.

As hundreds of people flocked to locations across the region to be tested for COVID-19, a statement from PolicyLab and the leadership at CHOP is that while the omicron variant is spreading rapidly, we are fortunate that it appears to be a milder variant for most people.

“I think it’s important for us to hit a reset button on school policy and to help schools that are increasingly struggling to stay open,” said Rubin.

The group recommends universal masking in schools but drops asymptomatic testing for staff and students and lowers the quarantine lengths.

“If we look at the people who are being asked to quarantine right now, we’d be quarantining everyone, and so as long as you’re asymptomatic and wearing a mask, go to school, if you have symptoms, pull yourself out,” added Rubin.

The Upper Darby and Marple Newtown school districts are among those that will be following these recommendations.

Both will be requiring masks for in-school learning.