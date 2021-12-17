Philly health officials urge flu vaccine for kids as hospitals reach their limits

The lack of immunity among children has made this year’s flu season very unpredictable.

Last year saw a mild flu season compared to prior years, because of widespread social distancing and mask wearing in response to the coronavirus. During the 2019-2020 season, about 22,000 people died of flu in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientific American has reported that the 2020-2021 flu season saw the illness drop to relatively low levels, with about 700 people dying.

At a press conference Thursday, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, warned that because many people have relaxed precautions against the coronavirus for the holidays, the city is expecting a worse flu season this year compared to 2020.

With hospitals already near capacity, Bettigole said that even a small number of flu hospitalizations could overload health care systems.

Among those most at risk are children who have gone back to in-person learning.

“That’s because a lot of kids, particularly younger children, may be more vulnerable to infection, because their immune systems have not been challenged to build immunity against the flu over the last two years, when we’ve taken measures like social distancing and masking,” Dr. Ron Keren, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said at the press conference.