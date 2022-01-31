How do free at-home COVID tests help if you’re blind and can’t see the results?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

The goal of the federal government’s website for ordering free COVID-19 rapid tests for home delivery is to alleviate a shortage. Health officials say that’s an important step in widely distributing critical tools to help curb the pandemic.

But at-home tests, whether bought from the website or at a local pharmacy, don’t mean access for everyone. The blind community is urging officials to remove barriers to being able to take the tests and read the results.

Most at-home COVID-19 tests involve using a nasal swab, then inserting the swab into a solution inside a test tube. Users then drop the solution onto something akin to a pregnancy test. The number of lines a user sees on the stick indicates if a person is positive or negative for the coronavirus.

Mark Riccobono, president of the National Federation of the Blind, wrote a letter to the White House in early January urging the Biden administration to address the needs of the blind community.

“We applaud you for acting swiftly and decisively during this health crisis, but we are still worried that inaccessibility will prevent millions of Americans from proactively protecting their health and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the letter reads. “The blind have already faced many barriers during the pandemic, including inaccessible websites and drive-through-only testing sites, and these experiences reinforce the urgency of your administration addressing accessibility now.”

The letter urges the administration to ensure that its website is accessible to blind people, that blind people are able to access the community centers distributing the tests, and that they be able to take the tests in their homes independently. That would involve working with test manufacturers to create “innovative solutions” that will serve blind people and those with low vision, the letter reads.

Warren Knight of Philadelphia, who is blind, used to get tested once a week for his work, taking public transportation or a rideshare to his local CVS. He said being able to take the test at home would have been more convenient and more comfortable, and would have afforded him more privacy. It would also provide warmth on a particularly cold day, Knight said.

“When it’s cold outside, when it’s snowing outside, or if it’s raining outside, the Uber driver would take you back to where the booth is, and then some drivers would take you up to the ramp,” he said, “but just being out in the elements … if you have a service dog, now you’re out in the elements, where you don’t have to be out in the elements [with an at-home COVID-19 test].”

Knight lives alone, and the only way he could take an at-home COVID-19 test would be to ask a friend or family member to stop by his house and help him. But if he had symptoms, that wouldn’t be an option.

“Would you want to come into someone’s house that may have COVID?” Knight asked. “Or I might not have COVID, but you have it, and you just gave it to me.”