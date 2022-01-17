Should I get my kids the COVID-19 vaccine booster?

Boosters are important, physicians in this region say, but it’s more pressing to get unvaccinated kids vaccinated. The current vaccination rate falls too short of what’s needed to protect children, doctors say.

“I was on inpatient a couple of weeks ago … and every single kid I had who had COVID was unvaccinated — some of them because they were too young, but some of them were older and could have been vaccinated, but their parents chose not to, and they either were coming in with COVID, respiratory problems like pneumonia, or the multisystem inflammatory disease some weeks after having had COVID and were seriously ill,” said Dr. Jonathan Miller, medical director of value-based care and chief of primary care at Nemours Children’s Health in the Delaware Valley.

“And most of those families afterwards were going to go get their kids vaccinated,” he said. “So sort of the experience of living through the reality of what it can do to you quickly changes people’s minds, and I wish we could get to that before something like that happens.”

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said the conversation should be around getting kids vaccinated in the first place. CHOP too, is seeing hospitalizations for COVID-19 among unvaccinated children, he said.

“We’re not going to boost our way out of this pandemic. We’re not going to test our way out of this pandemic. The only way out of this pandemic is vaccination … until we figure out how to get young people, including children vaccinated, we are going to continue to suffer this pandemic, at least on [an] every winter basis,” Offit said.

“When the virus first came into this country in January of 2020, the mantra was that children get infected less frequently, and when they’re infected, they’re connected less severely. That’s true. But that doesn’t mean that children can’t be infected and be severely infected. And that’s what we’re seeing now, because they’re a susceptible group, because they’re an under-vaccinated group, or unvaccinated group, as compared to our older citizens,” Offit said.

“You’re now seeing a virus like this, omicron, select them out. And so now we’re seeing hospitals that are in many ways overwhelmed with children who suffer this disease. They don’t have to suffer it,” he said. “There are vaccines available for those over 5, and a choice not to get a vaccine is not a risk-free choice. It’s just a choice to take a different and more serious risk. So please get your children vaccinated.”

If your kids already are vaccinated, however, you may have some questions about what the recent CDC recommendation means. Here’s what you need to know about the pediatric booster.

Who is eligible and why?

Kids between 12 and 15 who have received two doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster. That’s because in people of all ages the immunity conferred by vaccines wanes over time. The currently available COVID vaccines, while they do still protect against serious illness, are less effective at preventing mild illness against omicron compared to other coronavirus variants.

Children ages 5 to 11 who are immunocompromised and have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a third dose. An additional dose is different from a booster. Data shows many immunocompromised people do not produce sufficient antibodies even after the first two doses. However, studies show antibodies do increase after getting an additional dose.