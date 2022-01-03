Is a second vaccine booster in our future?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Get your boosters.

That’s the rallying cry of health officials seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases across the United States. They’re urging everyone who’s eligible to get that extra shot to ward off the worrisome, more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Back in November, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized boosters for all adults — certain groups, such as people over 65, have been getting them since the end of September. And on Monday, the FDA said it would allow a Pfizer booster for adolescents over 12.

The current vaccines appear to be less effective against omicron. So health experts now are talking about whether a second booster would be beneficial — especially for older people and individuals who are immunocompromised. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said that though additional boosters were a possibility, more research on the durability of the current vaccines is needed.

“It is conceivable that in the future, we might need an additional shot, but right now, we are hoping that we will get a greater degree of durability of protection from that booster shot,” Fauci said at a White House press briefing last week.

Israel already has launched trials on a second booster, and approved them for immunocompromised people. It also plans to shorten the time between the second vaccine dose and the first booster to three months, to prevent breakthrough infections as omicron spreads.

“And of course, because omicron is advancing so quickly, we don’t have much time to make that decision — go or no-go. Because if we make it too late and it works, then we’ve missed the opportunity. We make it too early and it doesn’t work — that’s a risk we have to take,” said Dr. Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers University, and past president of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

“What we know is that immunity from the vaccines wanes, actually immunity from natural infection also wanes. So immunity wanes, and on the other hand, you have the omicron virus, which is less susceptible to the antibodies that people have in their blood because it has mutated,” Blaser said. “So that’s one of the reasons that omicron is spreading so rapidly, is that there’s just less immunity going around to this particular virus. So the theory is: Give another booster. Build the wall against omicron virus a little higher.”

I got boosted four months ago. Should I worry about waning immunity?

If you had the full course of COVID-19 vaccination followed by a booster, you’re in a very good position, health experts say. Boosters greatly increase your antibodies, and the chances of severe disease and death following infection are greatly reduced.

There is some variability for protection, though, and it’s also difficult to determine what level of antibodies will protect you.

“Vaccine effectiveness does wane over time, but it’s also complicated by the fact that the virus itself mutates quite a bit, and this is just a property of the type of virus it is. So there’s just no known level to say that this is where you need to be in terms of your antibody response to be fully protected from it,” said Dr. Neal Goldstein, assistant research professor of epidemiology at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health.

“My best advice right now is to essentially treat omicron like we treat the other variants,” Goldstein said. “In other words, do everything you were doing before, there’s nothing particular about omicron that you need to know, that you need to do differently.”