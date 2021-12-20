What do we know about omicron today?

Is omicron more contagious?

Though it’s difficult to prove, the data shows that omicron does appear to be more contagious and spreads more quickly than other coronavirus variants. In South Africa, the rise in omicron cases has been steeper than any other surge over the course of the pandemic.

A new study from the University of Hong Kong that is currently under peer review finds the variant multiplies 70 times faster in the human bronchial tubes than the initial coronavirus infections or the delta variant.

Does omicron cause more severe illness than other variants?

Its effects appear to be less severe than those of other variants, but scientists need more data to get a clear answer.

Among the people infected with omicron in the United States, most reported mild symptoms, but that might be because they had already been vaccinated. The University of Hong Kong study also found that omicron infection in the lungs is significantly less than with the original virus strain.

Researchers need to compare omicron’s effects among people with different vaccine statuses, those who have previously had COVID-19, and people with different medical histories.

Even though omicron might cause less severe illness, its greater contagiousness sparks concern. If a person infected with omicron can spread the virus to more people than was the case with previous variants, everyone has a greater chance of getting infected. Though a young, healthy person might have milder symptoms with omicron, they’re more likely to spread the variant to someone else who is at greater risk of severe illness.

“It’s exponential, because every person who gets infected then infects more people,” said Dr. John Wherry, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute of Immunology. “If that’s the case, even if the disease is milder on average, if you have a substantial increase in the number of cases, it’s still going to be a net increase in the total number of people who end up with severe disease or hospitalized.”

Does omicron evade current vaccines?

Omicron has more than 50 mutations, with more than 30 in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which increases its ability to infect the body.

Data on the Pfizer vaccine indicates that it still protects people from severe illness, but that they might be more likely to get a mild infection.

When examining the omicron variant, researchers found that protection against overall infection declined to 30%, while protection against severe illness remained quite high at 70%. That’s because memory B and T cells that fight the virus after it enters the body remain strong. Antibodies, on the other hand, which act like a shield to prevent the virus from entering the body, wane over time and may not be as strong against omicron. There’s likely about a 30-fold reduction in antibodies compared to delta, the data suggests.

However, individual circumstances such as age and pre-existing medical conditions do need to be factored in, experts say.

“The bottom line is there seems to be considerable escape from the antibodies induced by vaccination,” Wherry said.

On the other hand, he said, omicron likely will have a minimal effect on the ability of T cells to fight the virus.

“So we’re seeing that there are some of these breakthrough infections that are occurring, but a very small percentage of those are actually progressing to severe disease, and typically very, very infrequently in otherwise healthy people,” Wherry said. “And so a lot of those breakthrough [cases with] severe disease are occurring in people that have been either a long time since vaccination or have underlying immunological problems or comorbidities.”

How a person interprets the data might depend on what they expect from the COVID vaccine, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“I would think the goal should be the goal of all vaccines, which is to prevent serious illness — the kind of illness that causes you to go to the doctor’s office, go to the hospital or the ICU,” he said. “This vaccine appears to do that and consistently does that. So I think that should be reassuring to people.”

Offit added that if a person gets a mild infection after vaccination, the vaccine is still doing its job.

“Unfortunately, we have labeled that kind of infection a breakthrough infection, and it’s really not a breakthrough because breakthrough implies failure. And if you’ve been vaccinated and you have mild symptoms, that’s OK,” Offit said. “That’s what we want from the flu vaccine, that’s what we want from the coronavirus vaccine, that’s what we’d want from the whooping cough vaccine. So I think those are all wins, but we haven’t defined them that way, which is too bad and unfair to this vaccine.”