Where can I get my COVID-19 booster shot?
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Millions of U.S. residents are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized booster shots for people who received the COVID-19 vaccines offered by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
The mass-vaccination sites popularized at the beginning of the U.S. vaccine rollout have mostly closed, and the days of online vaccine interest forms have passed, but eligible residents can still receive their boosters from participating pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, and community-based events.
WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk shares what residents need to know about the different vaccine boosters available.
The following is a breakdown of where people across the Delaware Valley can get their COVID booster shots.
National
U.S. residents can search for sites offering COVID-19 vaccines by ZIP code at Vaccines.gov, which many states now point to for those seeking nearby vaccine appointments, as opposed to county-by-county provider dashboards.
English-speaking residents can text GETVAX (438829) and Spanish-speaking residents can text VACUNA (822862) to find out the three vaccine sites closest to them.
Pharmacy chains across the U.S. — like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid — are currently taking vaccine appointments and may accept walk-ins.
Those eligible can schedule booster appointments online at Walgreens (or by calling 1-800-Walgreens), at CVS, and at Rite-Aid.
Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now using Vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help residents find a vaccine site near them.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia residents may opt to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through the city’s health centers, where they may walk in without an appointment. Those who prefer to schedule an appointment can do so by calling 215-685-2933.
Alternatively, residents may choose to get vaccinated at Philadelphia pop-up vaccine clinics.
The city also offers in-home vaccination services for people with disabilities and older adults who are unable to leave the house.
Eligible Jefferson Health patients, including Philadelphia residents and Montgomery and Bucks County residents, may schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online.
Penn Medicine is providing booster shots to eligible people, though it is not currently offering “mix and match” boosters. It plans to offer them in the future, in conjunction with CDC guidance.
Penn Medicine also encouraged residents to consider receiving their booster shots from their local pharmacy “due to our limited capacity to provide boosters.”
“Unlike last winter, there is ample supply of vaccine in the community,” reads Penn Medicine’s guidance, “including at retail pharmacies close to your home.”
People can schedule vaccine appointments by calling Penn Medicine’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 267-758-4902.
Temple Health, which is working to contact eligible patients, offers booster shots at Temple University Hospital – Main Campus on North Broad Street and Temple – Roosevelt Boulevard Vaccine Clinic on Roosevelt Boulevard. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted Monday through Wednesday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
New Jersey
New Jersey residents can search for available vaccine appointments using the state’s vaccine appointment finder online. Residents seeking booster dose appointments can also call the New Jersey Vaccine Call Center at 1-855-568-0545.
Mobile or pop-up vaccination clinics can be found on New Jersey’s COVID-19 Community Calendar.
Delaware
Delaware residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at various hospital systems, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, Division of Public Health clinics, and community-based events.
Residents may also schedule appointments online with the following Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs):
- LaRed Health Center – or call 302-855-1233
- Westside Family Healthcare – or call 302-613-5495
- Henrietta Johnson Medical Center – or call 302-655-6187 ext. 605
A number of Delaware hospitals offer COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups online or by phone, including:
- Tidal Health Nanticoke
- Beebe Healthcare or call 302-645-3200
- ChristianaCare
- Nemours Children’s Health System
- Aspira Health or call 302-212-9096
- Veterans Administration: call 302-633-5200 for all veterans (even if they do not get care through VA), their spouses, and caregivers.
Curative has a number of walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in Delaware, including at Delaware State University, Rehoboth Beach City Hall, Milford Riverwalk Farmers Market, and Hudson Fields Beer Garden. Those eligible can book vaccine appointments online.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!