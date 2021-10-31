Where can I get my COVID-19 booster shot?

National

U.S. residents can search for sites offering COVID-19 vaccines by ZIP code at Vaccines.gov, which many states now point to for those seeking nearby vaccine appointments, as opposed to county-by-county provider dashboards.

English-speaking residents can text GETVAX (438829) and Spanish-speaking residents can text VACUNA (822862) to find out the three vaccine sites closest to them.

Pharmacy chains across the U.S. — like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid — are currently taking vaccine appointments and may accept walk-ins.

Those eligible can schedule booster appointments online at Walgreens (or by calling 1-800-Walgreens), at CVS, and at Rite-Aid.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now using Vaccines.gov as the mapping source to help residents find a vaccine site near them.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia residents may opt to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through the city’s health centers, where they may walk in without an appointment. Those who prefer to schedule an appointment can do so by calling 215-685-2933.

Alternatively, residents may choose to get vaccinated at Philadelphia pop-up vaccine clinics.

The city also offers in-home vaccination services for people with disabilities and older adults who are unable to leave the house.

Eligible Jefferson Health patients, including Philadelphia residents and Montgomery and Bucks County residents, may schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online.

Penn Medicine is providing booster shots to eligible people, though it is not currently offering “mix and match” boosters. It plans to offer them in the future, in conjunction with CDC guidance.

Penn Medicine also encouraged residents to consider receiving their booster shots from their local pharmacy “due to our limited capacity to provide boosters.”

“Unlike last winter, there is ample supply of vaccine in the community,” reads Penn Medicine’s guidance, “including at retail pharmacies close to your home.”

People can schedule vaccine appointments by calling Penn Medicine’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 267-758-4902.

Temple Health, which is working to contact eligible patients, offers booster shots at Temple University Hospital – Main Campus on North Broad Street and Temple – Roosevelt Boulevard Vaccine Clinic on Roosevelt Boulevard. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted Monday through Wednesday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.