For decades, the Philadelphia Foundation has funded local community health work and research — everything from research into incurable diseases like Alzheimer’s to affordable housing.

It just recently started going through applications for one of their grant programs.

Instead of the usual 60 applications, it got 171, chief impact officer Philip Fitzgerald said.

“It was a shock to all of us,” he said.

He said he cannot say for sure why the foundation got three times the usual number of applications, but the amount of money it can give out in grants has not increased by three times, so the foundation has to think especially carefully about how to make the biggest impact.

The Trump administration has canceled hundreds of research grants from the National Institutes of Health that had already been vetted and approved, cutting more than a billion dollars in funding. This also means more competition for other sources of research funding, like from private foundations and charities.

One of Philadelphia Foundation’s programs, the Brody Family Medical Trust Fund fellowship, pays for local research into incurable diseases. Virologist Helena Winstone at the University of Pennsylvania recently got one of the fellowships and said it was a “massive relief” to know that her work will be funded for two years.

“A mix of relief and a little bit of guilt as well because I have colleagues … friends who are in the same position as me, but are really, really worried about their funding situation. I’ve had friends (whose) grants have been pulled,” she said. “There’s so many people who are being really, really screwed over by this situation.”

Winstone’s work is on the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, which is in the same family of viruses as the one that causes COVID-19. However, the MERS coronavirus has a much higher mortality rate — approximately 35% of victims have died — and there is no approved treatment.

The virus circulates among camels in Africa without causing outbreaks, and Winstone wants to figure out if there is a tipping point.

“We already know that they don’t replicate that well in human cells … but we want to know what’s the limit; what’s going to stop them from spilling over.”

She said that in the next two years, she will study how this virus behaves in human, bat and camel cells, and she hopes that will lead to treatments and pandemic preparedness.

The Philadelphia Foundation’s Brody Trust fellowship also paid for two years of research from neuroscientist Sophie Hill, who is at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. She studies the genetic mutations that cause epilepsy. The hope is that understanding how the mutations and disease works can someday lead to a cure.