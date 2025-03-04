From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philip Fitzgerald was raised in Southwest Philadelphia. Growing up, he didn’t imagine he would build a career in philanthropy.

Decades ago, Fitzgerald — now the Philadelphia Foundation’s new and first chief impact officer — graduated from Drexel University with a degree in international studies and traveled as far as Japan to teach English after college. It was only by chance that he ended up working for nonprofits; he had applied for a financial analyst role at the Nonprofit Finance Fund, a community development financial institution, but worked in grant management.

“They put me on this program that worked with child care centers in Greater Philadelphia,” Fitzgerald said.

But that experience helped him realize how much he loved working to help improve the community.

“In philanthropy, it just hits different when you work in the community where you live. You get to see the impact firsthand,” he said.

Fitzgerald eventually obtained a master of business administration degree from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

He previously worked for the Philadelphia Foundation for about eight years, working his way up to be the organization’s executive director of grantmaking.

Most recently, he served as a senior vice president for the Citi Foundation, overseeing a portfolio that focused on economic mobility for underserved communities. He led a $50 million flexible funding effort known as the Community Progress Makers initiative at Citi.

The new role of chief impact officer at the Philadelphia Foundation will work to grow the scale and effectiveness of philanthropy, with a focus on economic mobility, community safety and youth development. The idea is to build collaborations that include corporations, civic organizations, government agencies and community members to create solutions for pressing challenges in the city, all while layering a data-driven approach.

“That means our initiatives will continue to be responsive to community needs, include community voice, but also be driven by measurable outcomes that demonstrate real impact,” Fitzgerald said.