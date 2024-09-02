From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 30 years ago, Kelly Woodland was the executive director of a community development nonprofit in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Woodland remembers what it was like to lead a small organization with nearly a dozen employees on a razor-thin budget in the 1990s.

It’s not uncommon for Black nonprofit leaders to do philanthropic work inspired by injustice experienced in their own lives, which makes the work very personal, Woodland said.

“We don’t come to this work because we just figured, we just wanted to do this once we were in undergrad or graduate school,” he said. “These were things we personally experienced and then when we got to a certain point [in our careers] we said we wanted to do something about it.”

Now decades later, armed with extensive experience in the philanthropic, education and social investment worlds, Woodland said he wants to lift up his fellow leaders as the managing director of leadership equity at the United Way of Greater Philadelphia, and Southern New Jersey.

He’s assembling the new Center for Leadership Equity in Philadelphia, a new organization informed by a local affinity group, Black Nonprofit Chief Executives of Philadelphia with 300 members.

Woodland said the key to the center’s success right now is that membership to the affinity group and the center is free for local Black nonprofit leaders.

“Programming is throughout the year and it’s free because primarily we’re interested in building relationships, not transactions,” he said.

The Center for Leadership Equity will be run inside the local United Way in Philadelphia.

Its launch is supported by The William Penn Foundation, Comcast Corporation, The Hamilton Family Foundation, Philadelphia Health Partnership, The Patricia Kind Family Foundation, and Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation.

But the goal is to keep raising money to expand the center’s scope, Woodland said. Which would take about $1 million in operational costs, he estimated.