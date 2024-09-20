From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Six years ago, Philadelphia’s first Black Cannabis Week was held to discuss Pennsylvania’s new medical cannabis laws and opportunities in the growing market for entrepreneurs and patients alike.

At the time, organizers expected 300 people to show up, but nearly double that actually did.

Medical cannabis in Pennsylvania has been legal since 2016, but many people in Black and Latino communities didn’t have good access to information about what was possible to help treat their conditions, said Cherron Perry-Thomas, co-founder of Black Cannabis Week and the Diasporic Alliance of Cannabis Opportunities.

Now the discussion is more focused on the potential adult-use recreational cannabis opportunities as there’s a slew of legalization proposals under consideration in the Pennsylvania legislature.

“The only state that does not have adult-use cannabis that we neighbor is West Virginia,” Perry-Thomas said. “We are demanding social justice, demanding equitable legislation, which is something we did not have for our medical marijuana program.”

Organizers seek both the canna-curious and skeptics alike to learn more about the laws and business opportunities around cannabis — more commonly known as marijuana — in the Philadelphia region. While the event is Black-centric, it’s open to the general public and most of the events are free, organizers said.