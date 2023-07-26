Legislation sets path for recreational marijuana in Pa.

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Pennsylvanians could be smoking a different plant should new legislation legalizing recreational cannabis become law.

A bill sponsored by Sens. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, and Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, would legalize marijuana, but for Laughlin, marijuana has been effectively legal since medical marijuana was legalized in 2015.

“In my opinion, Pennsylvania legalized adult-use cannabis when they legalized the medical program in 2015,” Laughlin said. “I think anybody that is involved in this space at all knows that it’s not difficult to get a medical card. Although it is a step that, you would have to take where you wouldn’t if we just had adult-use recreational.”