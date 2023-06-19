If new zoning rules proposed by Philadelphia City Councilmember Brian O’Neill are approved in the coming months, several medical marijuana dispensaries across Northeast Philadelphia will be cut out of the future recreational market.

Councilmember O’Neill introduced a bill to amend two zoning overlay districts to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana.

There are already three medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the area that spans from Pine Road to the west and Castor Avenue to the south bounded by the Delaware River along the eastern edge.

Adult-use recreational marijuana is not yet legal across Pennsylvania but Gov. Josh Shapiro supports legalization and has already proposed a 20% tax on it. For the past few years, Pa. state Sen. Sharif Street, a Democrat, and Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin have filed bipartisan legislation to legalize recreational marijuana but have not yet been successful.

O’Neill did not respond to WHYY News for this story.