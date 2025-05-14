Pennsylvania House drops voter ID, passes sweeping election reforms

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Republican support for a voter ID bill fell apart before the full Pennsylvania House of Representatives could vote on it. Just a week before, the same bill passed out of a House committee with all 12 Republicans voting in support, alongside two Democrats.

“While I strongly support Voter ID, it is clear that our caucus has specific concerns with the details of this bill and we are continuing to try to work through those concerns,” said House Republican Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, in a statement released by his office. Topper’s office did not answer questions about the caucus’ specific concerns.

Republican Dave Zimmerman of East Earl said he was concerned the bill did not require photo ID. Instead, HB771 was a “nonstrict” voter ID bill that allowed a broad range of acceptable IDs and created an affidavit system that would allow anyone to vote, even if they did not have ID on them.

Republican leaders in the House asked Democrats, who control the chamber, to not to bring the bill up for its scheduled vote Tuesday, according to Democratic House Majority Leader Matthew Bradford, D-Montgomery.

Voter ID only has marginal support from Democrats, but enough to pass certain versions of the bill with Republican support.

“ Democrats are a pragmatic group,” Bradford said. “We know we have had limited support for it. In the past, Republicans have clamored for this type of legislation.”

Zimmerman and three other Republicans introduced stricter versions of voter ID bills that have not moved in the House. Two of those bills, including Zimmerman’s, would require constitutional amendments.

Democrats will not support any bills “that would impair or infringe the right to vote, let alone in the Constitution,” Bradford said.

Voter ID responds to a “made-up issue,” Bradford said, originating in lies about election security pushed by President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss.