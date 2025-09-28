Millionaire Sen. Dave McCormick favors Pa. ‘muni’ bonds as tax shelter

This story originally appeared on WITF.

While Pennsylvania taxpayers back debt taken out by local governments to build hospitals, airports and schools, their new U.S. senator is putting his own money behind some of those same public projects — and getting a hefty tax write-off in return.

Sen. Dave McCormick and his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, collected between $137,000 and $363,000 in income from municipal bonds issued by local governments and public agencies across the state since early last year, according to an analysis of the senator’s financial disclosure forms.

These municipal bonds — issued by public agencies to fund infrastructure projects — are often favored by wealthy investors due to their low risk and the significant tax incentives that come with them.

The interest investors earn on “munis” is typically exempt from federal income tax, and in many cases, also exempt from state and local taxes when the bonds are issued in the buyer’s home state.

Combined, the McCormicks held between $11.6 million and $27 million in Pennsylvania-based munis since the beginning of 2024. Their portfolio includes an additional $3.5 million to $9.5 million invested in munis issued in other states.

McCormick’s office did not respond to questions about the senators’ investment strategy. Instead, the office issued a statement saying his financial disclosure paperwork is “completely transparent and in line with Senate ethics rules.”

That may be true. But McCormick’s dual identity as a multi-millionaire and an elected official grants the public a rare glimpse into the details of a high-income earner’s finances.