Lawmaker departures won’t upend Pa. House control, but budget gridlock persists

Four members of the state House of Representatives will need to resign their posts after winning seats in Tuesday’s municipal and judicial elections.

Their resignations should not disrupt House Democrats’ one-seat majority in the chamber, as some other vacancies threatened in the years after the 2022 election. Two of the departing members are Democrats and two are Republicans.

But Republican Rep. Louis Schmitt, who won a seat on Blair County’s Court of Common Pleas, was hopeful that Tuesday’s election results would shift public focus back onto lawmakers’ need to finish the state budget — now more than four months late.

“People were focused on the election,” Schmitt said. “Now that the election is out of the way, people can go back to policy.”

Schmitt said he’ll remain in the House until he’s sworn into his new office on January 2.

Also leaving the House are Reps. Torren Ecker, R-Adams; Josh Siegel, D-Lehigh; and Dan Miller, D-Allegheny. Ecker and Miller won seats on their respective counties’ Common Pleas courts, while Siegel won a Lehigh County executive seat. None responded to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Their departures will leave the usually 203-member House at a 100-99 split.

Budget woes

Lawmakers aren’t saying much about where budget negotiations stand. Legislative leaders met with Gov. Josh Shapiro in a series of in-person meetings in his Capitol office last week.

“Not right now,” Shapiro told a reporter, when asked if he had any updates after meetings with House Majority Leader Matt Bradford ran past 9 p.m. last Thursday.

The pair had met with Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Senate President Pro Temp. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, at least once each day before then.

They, too, declined to comment.