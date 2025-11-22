Thursday, President Donald Trump sparked controversy after accusing six Democratic members of Congress of sedition for releasing a Facebook video reminding military and intelligence personnel not to obey unlawful orders. On Truth Social, Trump went further, asserting that the lawmakers, including Pennsylvania Rep. and Air Force veteran Chrissy Houlahan, should be arrested and tried for treason.

Governor Josh Shapiro said the president was “actively encouraging political violence,” while Senator John Fetterman wrote on X that threatening members of Congress is “deeply wrong with no exceptions.”

Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. Dave McCormick and House Speaker Mike Johnson, defended President Trump, calling the video unwarranted and inappropriate.