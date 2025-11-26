From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The FBI requested interviews Monday with six congressmembers who appeared in a Nov. 18 video suggesting that military service members ignore unlawful orders.

All six Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester, and U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Allegheny, are military veterans.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the members of Congress accused President Donald Trump of “using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress.”

“We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” the lawmakers said. “That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. We will not be bullied. We will never give up the ship.”

The original video urged members of the military and the intelligence community to defend the threats to the Constitution not only from abroad, but “from right here at home.”

Lawmakers blamed the Trump administration for “pitting” active service members against the American public.

“You must refuse illegal orders,” Deluzio said in the video.