FBI investigates 2 Pa. Democratic lawmakers who urged military service members to ignore unlawful orders
The FBI wants to interview six congressmembers who appeared in a social media video, including two from Pennsylvania — U.S. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Chris Deluzio.
The FBI requested interviews Monday with six congressmembers who appeared in a Nov. 18 video suggesting that military service members ignore unlawful orders.
All six Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester, and U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Allegheny, are military veterans.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, the members of Congress accused President Donald Trump of “using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress.”
“We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” the lawmakers said. “That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. We will not be bullied. We will never give up the ship.”
The original video urged members of the military and the intelligence community to defend the threats to the Constitution not only from abroad, but “from right here at home.”
Lawmakers blamed the Trump administration for “pitting” active service members against the American public.
“You must refuse illegal orders,” Deluzio said in the video.
In recent days, Trump accused the six lawmakers of sedition in several Truth Social posts, saying it is “punishable by death.” On Friday, Trump said he was “not threatening death” towards the members of Congress.
Houlahan and Deluzio’s district offices in Pennsylvania received bomb threats Friday. Houlahan is a former U.S. Air Force Reserve captain. Deluzio is a former U.S. naval officer.
On Monday, the Pentagon announced on X its intention to investigate U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, who also appeared in the video. Kelly is a retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot and NASA astronaut. The Pentagon could recall him to active duty in order to court-martial him.
“This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality,” the agency said. “Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.”
The FBI could not be reached for comment.
