Pa. Democrats decry Jeffrey Yass spending in judicial races, compare him to Elon Musk

This story originally appeared on WITF.

About 50 progressive activists gathered outside the workplace of Pennsylvania’s richest man on Thursday to sound the alarm about his financial support for the Republican Party’s efforts to oust three state Supreme Court justices.

The protesters’ message was clear: Billionaire Jeffrey Yass is Pennsylvania’s very own Elon Musk, a fabulously wealthy powerbroker attempting to use his fortune to reshape democracy.

“Vote ‘Yes’ — not Yass,” the activists chanted while marching outside of Susquehanna International Group’s headquarters in Montgomery County.

From the “All Eyes on Yass” coalition, protesters carried signs reading, “KEEP BILLIONAIRES OUT OF THE COURTS!,” with the text sandwiched between headshots of Musk and Yass.

Yass, Susquehanna’s co-founder, is a financier with a history of bankrolling Republican campaigns and those aligned with his pet projects, like making state public education dollars available to private schools. With a large ownership stake in TikTok parent company ByteDance, Yass’ wealth is estimated at $65.7 billion by Forbes.

Democrats say Yass’ involvement in this year’s judicial retention races is only the latest example of his work to influence the judiciary for more favorable outcomes for his causes. The group that organized Thursday’s protest includes groups on the left side of Democratic Party politics, including Make the Road PA and the PA Working Families Party.

Three Pennsylvania justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — were each elected as Democrats in 2015 and are facing their first retention votes in November.

It’s unclear how much Yass has spent on the GOP’s “No in November” campaign so far this year. A conservative organization he regularly contributes to, Commonwealth Partners, has ramped up spending on political mailers, social media advertising and text messages to voters.

Commonwealth Partners’ ads call Donohue, Dougherty and Wecht “progressive” justices who are driven by “woke ideology.” The ads urge voters to “term limit” the trio.