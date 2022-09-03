A lawsuit window for Pa. survivors of childhood sexual abuse could open as early as next May

The issue has been a fixture of debate in Harrisburg for years. Bills that would have opened the statute of limitations window fizzled out in previous sessions. Even a state constitutional change, which won approval from both chambers, was derailed when the Department of State bungled its role in the approval process.

Gov. Tom Wolf apologized for the error in a statement Wednesday. The outgoing Democrat threatened to call a special session over the lawsuit window issue in April. Wolf said he’s reversing course now that he’s secured agreements from the four legislative leaders to “prioritize second passage of a constitutional amendment early next session.”

“I am grateful for this agreement so that survivors can seek a path forward toward justice,” Wolf said.

In Pennsylvania, the state constitution can be changed only if lawmakers approve an amendment twice in two consecutive sessions. The idea then has to be advertised in local newspapers for a set amount of time before appearing on the ballot during an election. Voters have the final say.

Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair County), who is sponsoring the latest lawsuit window proposal, said lawmakers already approved the idea this year – but must now re-approve it before the end of January.

That would give the Department of State enough time to advertise the proposal in newspapers and craft ballot language before the May 2023 primary.

“The most important thing we need to do is get it on the ballot and get people in Pennsylvania to understand why it’s important to pass it,” Gregory said. “This has everything to do with the victims who are still waiting for their civil justice.”