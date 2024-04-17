From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After four years in operation, Philadelphia-based Ethos Cannabis will close its flagship Center City retail location on the ground floor of the American Postal Workers House.

However, this won’t take effect until close of business on April 20, which is coincidentally 4/20 — a date synonymous with cannabis and known as the busiest day of the year for dispensaries, celebrating the popular marijuana holiday.

When it’s over, 11 employees at the retail store near 8th and Locust streets will lose their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing.

The company said it was “committed to supporting our team members during this transition” and workers will be paid through May.

The business is exploring a replacement location but that might not be in Center City, said Gibran Washington, Ethos Cannabis CEO.