When North Philadelphia native Wallace Peeples was released from prison after 20 years in 2017, he was unsure how to step back into society.

“I’m walking out of the penitentiary, and I’m scared to death,” Peeples said. “I never held a job. I didn’t have [a] degree. I got a GED in prison.”

Few companies were interested in someone with a criminal record, so he became a social media entrepreneur.

“I had to create my own world,” he said.

Seven years later, Peeples is still running a social media business called Wallo267 Overhead Company. In February, he became the chief marketing officer of REFORM Alliance. The New York City-based nonprofit advocates for legislative criminal justice reform and was co-founded by musicians Meek Mill and Jay-Z. Peeples’ memoir is slated to be published in September.

He said talented people like him are often overlooked because they lack a college degree and have a criminal record.

“The place that I come from, there’s a lot of people that if they are given a proper second chance, they will come out here and execute on levels you could never imagine,” he said.

That’s what the national Second Chance Business Coalition is trying to do. It has 50 companies as members, including media companies like NBCUniversal — which is owned by Comcast — and financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase.

Peeples spoke on a panel during the coalition’s business conference at the Wharton School of Business on Thursday.