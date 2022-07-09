Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The National Association of Counties has recognized Chester County’s Fresh Start Juvenile Record Expungement program with an Achievement Award which highlights innovative criminal justice programs at the local level.

The initiative, in its second year, is the brainchild of the county Juvenile Probation Office, District Attorney’s Office, President Judge, and the county Clerk of Courts Office. The program is designed for non-violent offenders who were never convicted of their low level offense; instead they successfully completed a diversionary program.

“When eligible low-level juvenile offenders turn 18 and have not expunged their records, — although they have remained crime-free and just have not taken the opportunity to expunge their records — we do so on their behalf,” said Yolanda Van de Krol, the Chester County Clerk of Courts.