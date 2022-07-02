As the electric cars have hit the roads in Lansdale, so have the charging stations. Several have been installed at strategic points throughout the borough such as the municipal building and along biking trails.

Andy Krauss is the electric superintendent for the borough. He said that they approached the installation process with a simple question.

Where are the stations going to get the most use?

“We’ve identified those chargers and put them strategically around rail locations, around that walking and biking trail, around sports field facilities, so folks can come to the electric services building, we have little league fields right here. So parents come to a little league practice or a tournament where it’s a whole day Saturday, and you can charge your electric car,” Krauss said.

Charging electric cars with solar power?

Lansdale is one of just 35 communities in Pennsylvania — and roughly 2,000 across the country — that runs its own electric utility. Krauss said that the department “owned by the people” also took significant strides in 2021 to make the charging stations more sustainable.

“We actually just installed two chargers in-house at the electric services building that runs directly off the solar system. So during the day, when the sun’s out, the cars are actually being charged off the solar energy,” Krauss said.

He said that even his Zoom interview with WHYY News was being conducted off the normal electric grid.

“I don’t know if you find anybody else around that’s actually charging the electric cars with a solar system as a municipal electric company. We’re pretty proud of that,” Krauss said.

The 19446 zip code, which contains several municipalities including Lansdale, had roughly 260 registered EVs, according to Krauss. He said that there is a growing need for EV infrastructure.

Ernst believes that the borough is motivated by more than just rising gas prices. He said that they have a responsibility to be conscious about spending money. And with new sustainability opportunities and grants available, Ernst wants Lansdale to be at the “forefront.”

“We wanted to set a standard and let the communities and the public see that we’re doing our part to become sustainable and saving money and saving fuel,” Ernst said.

Phoenixville to install 50 EV charging stations end of 2023

In Chester County, Phoenixville Borough is attempting a similar endeavor. As one of the first municipalities in the state to commit to 100% renewable energy by 2035, Phoenixville has been jumpstarting projects that take advantage of alternative energy in its various municipal buildings.

The next step is transportation.

The borough has installed 16 EV charging stations. Borough Manager Jean Krack believes that is the largest amount for any municipality in the region outside of Philadelphia.

“We’ve got six more coming within the next week or so. And then with all of our new buildings that are coming out of the ground — our recreation center, our fire station — we’ve put the conduit in place, and we’ll get ready to order heads for those locations,” Krack said.