This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

When Raphael Boateng leaves his home in West Chester for his 32-mile commute to GE HealthCare in Center City, he knows he may have to pay for both parking and to recharge his Tesla Model Y before he gets to the office.

A biomedical engineer, Boateng paid $26 to park at an Arch Street garage on a recent Friday because he would need a full battery for the upcoming weekend. He settled for a slower Level 2 charger closer to his job despite “absolutely” wishing for access to a fast-charging Level 3.

He said he tries to avoid charging in Philly altogether, but often needs to for his afternoon commute home.

“I try to save some bucks by charging where I don’t pay for parking,” he said.

The EPA announced this week new rules that would boost production of electric vehicles in an effort to phase out gas-powered cars. The announcement is the latest effort by the Biden administration to cut climate warming emissions. Transportation remains the largest source of climate emissions and the EPA said the new tailpipe emission standards would result in cutting 7 billion tons of carbon emissions and improve air quality. It also said its analysis showed drivers will save $62 billion on fuel and maintenance costs.

But EV owners like Boateng said the charging network needs to improve, especially when it comes to the availability of fast chargers that don’t require hours of time in an expensive Center City parking garage.

EV drivers primarily have access to Level 2 charging stations, which can take six or more hours to fully recharge a car battery. Level 3 — or Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations — can recharge an EV to 80% in 30 minutes. If those are more available, electric vehicle sales could get a boost, especially among drivers worried about getting stranded without a full charge. But without an abundance of EVs on the road, private investments in chargers have stalled.

To bridge that gap the federal government stepped in with funding for EV infrastructure and fast chargers through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The assumption is more EVs on the road will drive the need for more chargers and vice versa.

“They both benefit each other, they’re complimentary, not one before the other,” said Colton Brown, the alternative fuels infrastructure coordinator for PennDOT, the agency in charge of implementing the federal funding for EV chargers in Pennsylvania.