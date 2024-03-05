This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The city of Philadelphia has promised to zero out its climate pollution by 2050 — and some members of City Council want to get there sooner.

Meanwhile, the world is on track to blow past a key warming threshold, and most countries have fallen behind on their pledges to slash their planet-warming emissions. It’s not clear that Philly is doing any better, experts and advocates told a handful of members of City Council during a Legislative Oversight Committee hearing Monday.

“2050 is not far off for the immense scaling up that we will need in order to stave off the worst effects of climate change in Philadelphia,” said Emily Schapira, CEO of the quasi-governmental Philadelphia Energy Authority. “It’s anybody’s guess as to whether we’re on track for 2050.”

Here are three takeaways from the hearing.

Emissions reductions so far have been ‘low-hanging fruit’

Officials with the city’s Office of Sustainability told committee members about the actions the city has taken so far to reduce its own emissions and emissions coming from the private sector.

The city has invested in a solar farm expected to power up to a quarter of city-owned buildings, started replacing some of its old gas-powered fleet vehicles with electric versions, begun replacing street lights with more energy-efficient LEDs, and launched energy efficiency projects in buildings such as City Hall to cut their energy use. The city has a plan to boost the city’s tree canopy, invests in street improvements to make them more walkable and bikeable, and requires large, commercial buildings to “tune up” the efficiency of their building systems, officials testified.