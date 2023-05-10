Power plants among the largest industrial climate polluters in Pennsylvania

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Power plants and big industrial facilities in Pennsylvania release millions of tons of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report that ranks the top climate polluters in the state.

“Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is a huge part of the problem,” said Stephanie Wein of PennEnvironment, the environmental advocacy organization that released the “Dirty Dozen” report, at a press conference Tuesday.

The report estimates that just 12 facilities in Pennsylvania release nearly a fifth of the state’s total greenhouse gas pollution.

The ranking comes as the EPA develops standards expected to require power plants to cut or capture their emissions in the coming years. Scientists around the world say governments and industries need to rapidly slash planet-warming pollution in order to avoid the most extreme impacts of climate change.

“In Philadelphia, toxins in our air have made asthma worse for thousands of children,” said Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, at Tuesday’s press conference. “Disasters caused by climate change from floods to heat waves are damaging our schools and homes, disrupting our lives and endangering our most vulnerable neighbors.”

PennEnvironment’s report, which used EPA data from 2021, found all but one of the top 12 emitters of planet-warming greenhouse gasses in Pennsylvania that year were coal or natural gas-fired power plants. Half of the top polluters were located in Southwestern Pennsylvania, with the coal-fired Keystone power plant in Armstrong County leading the pack.

Just one facility in the top 12 was located near Philadelphia: the Fairless Energy natural gas power plant in Bucks County.

“You look at the gas burning power plants, the biofuel and gas combination power plants, they’re still seeing a lot of emissions,” Wein said. “This is about transitioning to clean energy. This is about decarbonization of industrial sources and not just drawing down on coal.”