Climate change predictions for the Philadelphia region include more dangerous heat waves and destructive, increasingly frequent floods. Philadelphia’s average summer temperature has risen more than 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970.

But “deep, rapid and sustained” reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions can still limit future warming, according to a report from top climate scientists released last month.

“The choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years,” the authors write.

Philly’s next mayor — who could serve until 2028 or even 2032 if reelected — will play a key role in determining whether and how fast the city’s emissions fall and how exposed Philadelphians are to climate-driven disasters.

Only three of the current candidates — James DeLeon, Helen Gym, and Rebecca Rhynhart — answered WHYY News’ questions on climate and trash.

The following information is gathered from these answers, candidates’ campaign websites, and statements made during public candidate forums on climate and the environment.