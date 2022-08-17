Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

Philly’s dangerous and inequitable heat

Those struggling to pay their utility bills often face a dangerous combination of poor access to cooling and more exposure to extreme heat.

Brown, the mother of two who lives in West Philly, survived part of this summer with no air conditioning after her second-hand A/C unit broke. The home she rents is old, she said, and gets very hot in the summer and very cold in the winter. Late last month, Brown received a new window unit from a small mutual aid group.

“I was so overwhelmed and happy and screaming and crying,” she said.

In a city where the difference in summer temperatures between neighborhoods can be up to 22 degrees Fahrenheit, Brown’s neighborhood in West Philly is one of the city’s hottest and most vulnerable to heat, based on demographic, socioeconomic, and health factors. Like other hot neighborhoods, it was formerly redlined.

“Philadelphia is a really good example of a place where we see extreme inequities with regard to the intensity of heat exposure that people are going to be experiencing during these extreme heat events,” said Leah Schinasi, a professor of environmental and occupational health at Drexel University who has studied the reasons behind this inequity in Philly.

Schinasi’s team found that higher proportions of homes in disinvested neighborhoods had low tree cover and dark, flat roofs, compared to other neighborhoods. “They [also] have less access to air conditioning,” she said. “Even if they have air conditioning, they may not be able to afford to use those air conditioning systems because of the tremendous energy burden that the use of air conditioning represents.”

National surveys have shown that a higher percentage of Hispanic or Latino and non-Hispanic Black households receive disconnect notices than non-Hispanic white households.

In Philly, attorneys at Community Legal Services see a “steady stream” of clients each summer who have either received a shutoff notice or have already had their electricity shut off, said Joline Price, an attorney at CLS who helps these customers restore and maintain utility service. They are disproportionately low-income, living on fixed incomes, elderly, or disabled, she said. Many are Black, brown or part of limited English-speaking households.

The stakes of exposure to extreme heat are high. The city recorded seven heat-related deaths so far this summer, though it’s not clear whether these individuals had access to air conditioning.

Should Pa. restrict summer shutoffs?

Villena Brown has lived in Philly all her life. She’s noticed the city getting hotter.

“This summer has been so much [more] humid and hot than last summer, and last summer we had about seven heat waves,” she said.

Climate change, caused by humans burning fossil fuels, is making extreme heat worse. Philly’s average summer temperature has gone up about 3 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 50 years. The city now experiences on average a dozen more days above 90 degrees each year than it did in 1970.

“Especially as climate change impacts our state and particularly impacts Philadelphia, we need to be thinking about protections against electric shutoffs in the summer months, when … people are going to be facing high heat,” said Price, with Community Legal Services.

Several energy justice experts and advocates told PlanPhilly they think more states should implement restrictions on utility shutoffs to protect families from summer heat, whether temperature- or date-based.

“From an equity perspective, people should have the option to be able to cool, to cool affordably, to have access to energy in their home that isn’t threatened because of inability to pay,” said Hernández, a professor at Columbia.

Asked whether the utility would support a summer shutoff moratorium, PECO spokesperson Tom Brubaker said that in general, “PECO is supportive of programs that assist customers in managing their utility bills, and we fully comply with regulations as set forth by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.”

But Public Utility Commission officials say utilities already have flexibility in how they deal with customers, and that any new requirements are the domain of the General Assembly.

“State regulations related to utility terminations are drawn directly from legislation, so policy questions about potential changes to moratoriums are best addressed by lawmakers,” said PUC spokesperson Nils Hagen-Frederiksen in an email.

Brown, of West Philly, wants to see restrictions on utility disconnections in the summer — to protect other single parents with limited income, like her.

“Sometimes you just plum can’t afford it,” she said. “Then you stuck between a rock and a hard place. Do I pay my utilities? Do I put food on the table? Do I pay my rent? You really, basically, struggling.”