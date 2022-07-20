PECO monitoring energy demand as Philly ‘Heat Health Emergency’ declared

As 90-degree temperatures continue to hit Philadelphia, PECO says it will pay close attention to ensure mass outages don’t occur.

The utility reached record demand during a heatwave that hit the area in 2011. Spokesperson Madison Davis says demand during the current heatwave isn’t expected to reach that level.

“While it’s very hot out, the projected temperatures are actually lower than what we saw in 2011,” Davis said. “And the higher temperatures are forecasted to come over the weekend, which is when our peaks are typically lower.”

In 2011, 35 people died from heat-related causes in Philadelphia. The city also dealt with multiple 100-degree days that year.