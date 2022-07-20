PECO monitoring energy demand as Philly ‘Heat Health Emergency’ declared
As 90-degree temperatures continue to hit Philadelphia, PECO says it will pay close attention to ensure mass outages don’t occur.
The utility reached record demand during a heatwave that hit the area in 2011. Spokesperson Madison Davis says demand during the current heatwave isn’t expected to reach that level.
“While it’s very hot out, the projected temperatures are actually lower than what we saw in 2011,” Davis said. “And the higher temperatures are forecasted to come over the weekend, which is when our peaks are typically lower.”
In 2011, 35 people died from heat-related causes in Philadelphia. The city also dealt with multiple 100-degree days that year.
PECO says it hasn’t dealt with any heat-related outages so far, but temperatures are expected to keep climbing this week. Davis says the system is currently operating properly.
Davis said PECO continues to monitor the situation and has folks on standby in the event it experiences any issues.
Forecasters predict temperatures will hit 100 degrees on Sunday. PECO says customers should turn off unnecessary devices and keep thermostats set to a steady temperature throughout the day.
A citywide “Heat Health Emergency” went into effect Tuesday.
