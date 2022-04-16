The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will consider a proposed natural gas rate increase for PECO’s suburban customers. PECO provides natural gas to about half a million customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. The rate increase would not apply to the cost of natural gas itself, but rather its distribution.

If approved, distribution rates would increase 13%, which would raise the average customer’s monthly bill from $95.31 to $107.70. Distribution costs are distinct from the rising cost of natural gas, which utilities are permitted to pass on to customers without markup. While natural gas prices have trended down since Pennsylvania’s shale gas boom started in earnest in 2008, they began to bounce back in 2021.

When requesting the rate hike in March, PECO pointed to the need to replace aging cast iron pipelines, which would make them safer and help cut carbon emissions. Researchers are increasingly documenting the impact of climate warming methane from natural gas distribution lines. If approved, the increase would generate an additional $82.1 million in annual revenue.