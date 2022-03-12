Since February 2021, when PECO filed for a petition for relief, the contentious matter has been before the PUC. Administrative law judges weighed in on the case in December 2021 in favor of PECO.

The energy utility’s proposed natural gas reliability station, which has been the source of community uproar since the plan was introduced in June 2020, is now clear for construction at the corner of Sproul and Cedar Grove roads. It will consist of two buildings designed to lower gas pressure and will ultimately be part of a bigger undertaking in Delaware County, where PECO is already in the process of installing 11 miles worth of natural gas lines.

In a statement to WHYY News, a PECO spokesperson said that the company is “eager” to begin the work.

“We remain committed to being a responsible neighbor to the residents of Marple Township and will continue to keep the community informed as we move forward with our work,” the statement read. “We appreciate their feedback and plan to continue partnering with the township to bring value to the community beyond improved reliability.”

But for organizers of the Marple Safety Coalition, the collection of neighbors dead set against the location, the recent ruling represented a major letdown. Residents opposed to the station say it will be a traffic, safety, and environmental hazard. For the past two years, community members have conducted protests and participated in public hearings.