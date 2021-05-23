Controversial PECO gas project in Marple Twp. goes to PUC for hearings

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will conduct two days of telephone hearings this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25 and 26, to get input on PECO’s controversial proposed natural-gas reliability station in Marple Township, Delaware County.

Those interested in testifying or listening to the hearings have until 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, to pre-register with the PUC. There will be two hearings each day: one at 1 p.m., and one at 6 p.m.

“And if you choose to testify on the record in those situations, then your comments can be used by the commission, as the PUC considers these applications,” said press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen.

Marple residents, as well as elected officials at the township and county levels, have opposed to the station since PECO first notified them of its plan to seek a special zoning exception in June 2020. The area in question — at the corner of Sproul and Cedar Grove roads — is zoned for neighborhood businesses.

The PECO project is part of a larger undertaking in Delaware County, where the company has been installing 11 miles of gas lines. The proposed station will act as a receiving point from a separate gas plant in West Conshohocken.

These hearings represent the latest installment in the community-versus-company saga, which has evolved from a denied request for the special exception in November, to an appeal with the Delco courts in December, to a petition for relief with the PUC in February.