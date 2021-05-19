Early Wednesday morning, hours after polls closed in Tuesday’s primary election, some of the top statewide contests in Pennsylvania were still too close — and still had too many votes uncounted — to call.

Chiefly, two controversial ballot measures that would curtail a governor’s authority in emergency situations were teetering on thin margins.

And even as major down-ballot races were decided — including Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner cruising to a victory that will almost certainly get him a second term, and state Rep. Ed Gainey’s upset victory over Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto — a few statewide judicial races remained tight.

There were scattered issues with the voting process. The machines that slice open Philadelphia’s mail ballots malfunctioned, slowing down returns, for instance. Several York and Delaware County precincts ran out of ballots, Lancaster County was forced to count 15,000 ballots by hand due to a printing issue, and some Luzerne County voting machines showed a graphic for the wrong political party.

But Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said things had gone smoothly enough that she was canceling a planned 11 p.m. press conference.

The day’s election, she said, was “indeed successful” and there were “no widespread incidents to report.”

She noted that it doesn’t mean the process can’t be improved. State and county election officials have been pushing lawmakers to allow mail ballots to be processed ahead of Election Day to speed results and require less scrambling on the part of election workers.

Ballots are still being counted. The process will likely continue for at least another day, and some counties are on track to take even longer. But as of midnight Tuesday, here’s where the statewide contests stand.

The judicial races

Candidates for several open spots on the commonwealth’s three appellate courts were at the top of ballots across Pennsylvania.

Seats on the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts are some of the most powerful in state government. Judges on all three are elected to 10-year terms, and can then be reelected in yes-or-no retention elections, which they almost never lose. Once a judge is on the bench, they generally stay there until they hit the mandatory retirement age of 75.