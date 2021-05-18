Philly election official describes a ‘rough morning’ at short-staffed polls

Though turnout for Philadelphia’s May 18th primary election will likely be a tiny sliver of the numbers seen during last year’s presidential election, some poll workers are feeling a strain at short-staffed voting locations.

“This morning was a little rough,” said Nick Custodio, deputy City Commissioner for chair Lisa Deeley. “But, as always, we sent people out and opened the polls. This is one of the hardest elections to staff for. Everyone wants to work the presidential elections, but after that, interest fades.”

Custodio blamed what he described as historically one of the lowest turnout election cycles, with only the District Attorney and certain judicial seats up for grabs.

In South Philly’s 48th Ward, some divisions had seen just over a dozen voters by mid-morning, but were still struggling to keep up with those that did come in. Poll worker Diane Lewis said a friend asked her and another woman to help fill in at the last minute after she realized no one else was showing up to help man the division.

“This is my first time,” Lewis said. “She said needed someone to help out and I said I wasn’t doing anything else so I said I’ll help out. What the heck.”

The poll worker was brought in so late there was only time for a crash course, adding an extra layer of stress to the day.