It’s Primary Day in Pennsylvania. Here’s what voters need to know

It’s Primary Day in Pennsylvania.

Voters around the commonwealth will pick representatives from their parties to put on the ballot for the November general election. In Philadelphia, where Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one, the primary can be more determinative than the general election.

Judicial races, school board seats, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office are all in the running.

How to vote

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State sent out 820,406 mail and absentee ballots to residents. By last count, voters had sent back 482,335 of them, or less than 60%, according to spokesperson Wanda Murren. These ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on voting day — a postmark is not sufficient. Voters can manually return a mail ballot to county boards of elections and local satellite drop-off sites.

The deadline to register to vote was May 3. The Pennsylvania Department of State website lets you check your registration and find your polling place.