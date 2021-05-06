A voter’s guide to 2021 court elections in Bucks, Montco, Delco, and Chester counties

Krull has been living in Media for 29 years. As a judge and as a practicing attorney, Krull says that she has learned firsthand why judges at all levels matter: The court process has a “profound” impact on everyone involved, especially the families.

“And I see it on a regular basis. In my job as a district judge, right now, I see it when there’s a troubled teen having truancy issues in my court, or I see it when a domestic abuse victim is pleading for help. I see it even when someone that may be dealing with a license suspension issue, could potentially lose their job because they can’t get themselves to work,” Krull said.

Her job has a large scope that she believes exposes her to different types of people. She believes that is what qualifies her to make the jump to the Court of Common Pleas.

Krull says that she has a reputation among her peers as being fair and impartial.

“I want everyone who comes into my courtroom to leave feeling that they’ve been treated fairly and with respect. And I also recognize that a lot of people that come to court don’t want to be there. And I believe that there’s a place for patience and compassion,” Krull said.

Krull, a Democrat, says that her activities outside of the courtroom allow her to have her “finger on the pulse” of what’s going on in the community. She has spent two terms on Media Borough Council. She has also been a board member with various arts and theater organizations in the area.

She says she is “proud” to run with her colleague Tinu Moss, who also received an endorsement from the Delaware County Democratic Party.

Moss says that through her conversations with teens in the area she has learned quite a lot about their perceptions of the court system.

“A lot of times the children would make comments like, oh, they’re not going to get a fair shake when they come out to Media, or they already know how things are going to go. And a part of that was true,” Moss said.

This is the reason Moss said she decided to work with juveniles — not just to advocate for them, but to also serve as a mentor.

Moss recalls an incident outside of the courthouse where a man was wearing a sign that accused another judge of not giving him a fair shot.

“I wanted to make sure if I was ever fortunate enough to get on the bench, that I wouldn’t have someone leave my court feeling like they weren’t heard, feeling like they weren’t understood or whatever issues in their concerns weren’t considered,” Moss said.

She says that disparaging comments from judges “only help promote a disconnect between the court system and the community. She says that, as the daughter of a Nigerian immigrant, she has learned that people of color in the community don’t feel represented on the bench.

“And I don’t want to say that because there’s someone on the bench who didn’t come from Southeast Delco, they don’t understand … And I don’t think that that’s the case, necessarily — but it does help when you have someone from the community that may understand a certain aspect of their humanity … So, I believe my exposure and my background will allow me to bridge a gap that some feel exists right now between the bench and the communities,” Moss said.

Moss’ full list of endorsements can be found here.

Michael Ruggieri has been living in Haverford Township since 1988. He says he thinks he has reached a time of his life where public service is right for him.

“I thought that would be helpful to bring a voice to the bench from our township, which is the second-largest in Delaware County,” Ruggieri said.

As another candidate who chose to cross-file, Ruggieri, a Republican, cites his impartiality as the reason he was able to secure the signature threshold for both parties.

“A judge is supposed to just, follow the law, base decisions on the facts and the law, and be impartial — and that’s my goal,” Ruggieri said. “And keep in mind that while you have to decide cases by the law, you also should have compassion and treat people with dignity and respect. Sometimes that’s lacking in the courtroom.”

Ruggieri has received an endorsement from the Delaware County Republican Party.

Raymond Santarelli, a Democrat, is the lone candidate who didn’t cross-file.

“I’ve always been a Democrat. And I think I’m willing to place my fate in the hands of the Democratic voters of the county to do that. And that’s really it. I just didn’t feel it was necessary for me to cross-file,” he said.

From his various solicitor roles to his previous positions in the Democratic Party, Santarelli says that he keeps finding a way back to public service in some capacity.

His ultimate goal is to create a level and more transparent atmosphere in the court system. He also wants programs that help people in the court system to be better advertised and promoted because people are “not fully aware.”

“The other thing is, I think we need to use technology to advance and make processes more open and accessible. Improving the ability … of the public to access court information through the internet and otherwise is key. I also think, and this may be something that I had to work with with the other judges, but allowing broadcast of otherwise public court proceedings would help to improve the public knowledge and help court systems work in practice,” Santarelli said.

He thinks that if this were done correctly, it would act as a deterrent — since people would want to avoid behavior that would land them in front of a judge, and it would assuage fears of unfairness.

Santarelli’s full list of endorsements can be found here.

Deborah Truscello, another candidate, did not respond to a WHYY News request for an interview.

Although the Delaware County Bar Association does not endorse candidates, it conducted a thorough review of each aspiring Court of Common Pleas judge.

A sample ballot for Delaware County can be found here.

Chester County

The Chester County Court of Common Pleas has a senior judge and 13 full-time judges. Two of the seats are up for grabs. In addition to hearing criminal prosecutions and family court cases, Court of Common Pleas also oversees bail agency, juvenile probation, and even the law library.

One empty seat will replace Judge Anthony Sarcione who already retired and the other seat is to replace Judge Mark Tunnell who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Alita Rovito, a Democrat, has cross-filed. She has been an attorney for 33 years, getting her start in the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. During her tenure at the DA’s office, Rovito launched the Child Abuse Unit. She later spent 15 years as a hearing officer in Chester County and Family Court where she heard custody cases, child support, and divorce cases.

In 2009, she opened her own law firm. She’s also acted as a mediator and arbitrator. More recently, Rovito acted as a court-appointed parenting coordinator, a relatively new role in the commonwealth, where she makes decisions in high conflict custody cases.

The Chester County Democratic Committee has endorsed Rovito in the race.

Carlos Barraza has been in the Chester County District Attorney’s Office for 18 years and is running as a Democrat. During his tenure as a prosecutor, he led the Grand Jury Unit, the Drug Unit and Organized Crime Unit.

As a senior deputy district attorney with the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Brarazza is currently in charge of the Major Crimes Unit, which prosecutes violent firearms offenses and other crimes such as homicides. He’s also supervising the Forfeiture Unit.

Tony Verway is running as a Democrat and spent 11 years investigating attorney misconduct at the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, as part of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He then spent 13 years in private practice where he represented clients in professional discipline defense, litigation and estates. Since 2017, Verway has been with Gawthrop Greenwood in West Chester, where he’s offered counsel and argued cases for elected officials and municipalities on issues that include taxation, prevailing wage, real estate development, zoning, and land use. Verway has successfully argued cases in all three of Pennsylvania’s appellate courts.

Louis Mincarelli, a Republican, has cross-filed. He is a former prosecutor with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Under Lynne Abraham, Mincarelli ran the city’s Community Court program, which aimed to connect defendants with substance use issues or who were living with mental illness to social services and offer them community service in exchange for a suspended guilty plea.

Mincarelli also spent time in the Major Trials Unit prosecuting violent crimes and serious felonies. Since leaving the Philly DA’s office and moving to Chesco, Mincarelli launched his own law firm McCullough, McLaughlin, Mincarelli, and McCloskey Attorneys at Law in 2010. His practice takes on cases in criminal, family, and civil law.

He is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Chester County.

PJ Redmond, a Republican, has cross-filed. He has handled criminal, civil, family, and juvenile cases while he was in private practice for 20 years. For the past 12 years, Redmond has worked for the Public Defender’s Office.

He is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Chester County.

While judicial elections don’t get a lot of attention, the candidates in Chesco are making the case that these judges have a direct impact on people’s lives and often on life-altering cases, such as who gets custody of a child.

To Rovito, the most important parts of being a judge, outside of experience, are being fair, treating people decently and having a good demeanor.

“Most people come into a courtroom basically unhappy,” she said. “And they may leave unhappy, but if they feel they’ve been treated fairly and respectfully, they’re more likely to accept the result.”

The remaining candidates have expressed similar attitudes, making it clear they would treat all people in their courtroom with respect. Barraza’s slogan is: Judicial, not political.

“In 30 more years of being in courtrooms, I’ve learned you can’t do anything as a judge except listen to the singular people in front of you and decide the facts of the case,” Redmond said. “It would be unfair to prejudge the cases.”

The candidates are also drawing on their unique personal and professional backgrounds as a way to set themselves apart.

Redmond jokes about how he took a different professional trajectory than most of his peers by opting to go into private practice first and then working as a public defender, but he said it was always to make sure people had a fair shot in court.

Rovito highlighted her family court experience, adding a family court judge hasn’t been elected to the Court of Common Pleas since the mid-1990s.

Barazza, a naturalized American citizen born in Mexico, said one of the reasons he wanted to run is because it’s been 17 years since a person of color sat on the bench. Barazza argues it’s hard for people to trust the courts if they don’t see themselves represented in the system.

“On top of my history of dedication to service in the county and on top of my experience, I feel like I can add that x-factor that would be very important,” Barazza said.

Verway pointed to his success when arguing a case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court involving his client, the West Chester Area School District, and the Friends of Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School. Ultimately, the district didn’t have to return the charter school two years’ worth of property taxes. Verway said he’s proud of the impact he had on protecting taxpayer money.

“I’ve been committed to public service for 40 years,” said Verway, who is also a veteran. “The next step would be to serve the public utilizing my 31 years of experience as a judge.”

Mail voting has already begun. May 11 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot.