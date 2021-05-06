DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit gains exoneration in 2010 murder case

A man wrongfully convicted of a 2010 murder was exonerated after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office found there was not only a lack of evidence against Obina Onyiah, but that he also had been beaten into confessing.

The Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s Office determined that Onyiah, now 38, was physically and psychologically abused by Philadelphia homicide detectives to coerce a confession to the murder of Lawncrest jewelry store owner William Glatz, who was killed during a robbery in 2010.

Surveillance video showed two people robbing Glatz’s store. One was killed in a shootout with Glatz. The second man, described as relatively short and thin, ran away. The fact that Onyiah, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, did not fit the physical description was ignored.