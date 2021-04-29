Philly teen arrested in connection to 4 murders, including fatal shooting on prison grounds

Philadelphia police have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove, who was killed last month on prison grounds less than an hour after he was released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in the Holmesburg section of the city.

Deputy Police Commissioner Benjamin Naish said Wednesday that 16-year-old Ameen Hurst had been charged with Hargrove’s murder, which unfolded around 2 a.m. on March 18.

“At this time, it appears that Mr. Hargrove, who was killed in that incident, was the tragic victim of mistaken identity,” said Naish during a virtual news conference. He said police have additionally connected Hurst to the murders of three other people.

Hargrove was incarcerated for roughly a week before he was released.