Philadelphia man fatally shot on prison grounds shortly after being released
Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said Thursday that a young man was shot and killed on prison grounds less than an hour after he was released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in the Holmesburg section of the city.
Carney said 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove left the facility around 1 a.m. after posting bail on theft and firearm charges. A dark-colored vehicle then approached him as he waited for a ride at a SEPTA bus stop across the street, she said.
“Mr. Hargrove then ran back onto prison grounds after being pursued by the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle caught up with Mr. Hargrove and then shot and killed him near the main entrance gate,” said Carney.
The driver then sped off.
Carney said the parking arm at the jail’s main gate was raised at the time of the incident, enabling the vehicle to chase Hargrove onto prison grounds. A correctional officer was assigned to man the front gate and the parking arm.
It’s unclear why the parking arm was raised.
“For whatever reason, the officer raised it,” said Carney. “We’re a 24-hour operation. We still have staff coming and going on the campus.”
Hargrove was incarcerated for roughly a week before he was fatally shot. It’s unclear who bailed him out, whether he was targeted, or how many people were inside the car that pursued him, Carney said.
“We’re looking at this in the totality and everything will be investigated,” she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
