Philadelphia man fatally shot on prison grounds shortly after being released

Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said Thursday that a young man was shot and killed on prison grounds less than an hour after he was released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in the Holmesburg section of the city.

Carney said 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove left the facility around 1 a.m. after posting bail on theft and firearm charges. A dark-colored vehicle then approached him as he waited for a ride at a SEPTA bus stop across the street, she said.

“Mr. Hargrove then ran back onto prison grounds after being pursued by the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle caught up with Mr. Hargrove and then shot and killed him near the main entrance gate,” said Carney.

The driver then sped off.